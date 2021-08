Send this page to someone via email

Police say they are on scene at Hamilton city hall as of noon Friday investigating a potential threat.

In a Twitter post, the service says the building was evacuated for a search.

Traffic is being rerouted due to closures near the building at Main Street between Bay and MacNab.

HSR has also rerouted buses for the time being.

More to come.

Hamilton Police are investigating a threat at @cityofhamilton City Hall. The building has been cleared while police search the premise. Main Street has been closed between Bay and MacNab. Please avoid the area as traffic will be affected. #HamOnt — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) August 6, 2021

#HSRAlert :#HSR4 #HSR8 Buses will not be turning from Hunter St onto Bay, buses will be detoured continuing on Hunter

turning Right on Hess, Right on Main, Left on Bay and returning to the regular route, please go to the nearest active stop – we apologize for any inconvenience — Hamilton Street Railway (@hsr) August 6, 2021