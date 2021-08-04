Hamilton driver charged in collision with bicycle

Police say the 70-year-old driver of a BMW that collided with a bicycle in central Hamilton on July 22 has now been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.
Investigators say the cyclists’ injuries were the result of an afternoon crash in which he was hit by a car making a left turn onto Jackson Street from Bay Street.
The 38-year-old bike rider was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital with serious injuries but is now listed in stable condition, according to Hamilton police.
Trending Stories
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments