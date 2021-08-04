Menu

Comments

Crime

Hamilton driver charged in collision with bicycle

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 8:34 am
Hamilton driver charged in collision with bicycle - image View image in full screen
Global News

Police say the 70-year-old driver of a BMW that collided with a bicycle in central Hamilton on July 22 has now been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.

Investigators say the cyclists’ injuries were the result of an afternoon crash in which he was hit by a car making a left turn onto Jackson Street from Bay Street.

Read more: Cyclist sent to hospital following collision with car in central Hamilton

The 38-year-old bike rider was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital with serious injuries but is now listed in stable condition, according to Hamilton police.

