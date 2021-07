Send this page to someone via email

A cyclist has been sent to hospital following an early afternoon collision between a bike and car.

Hamilton police say they received a call to a reported crash just before 2 p.m. on Bay Street between Hunter and Jackson Streets.

The injured rider was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The roadway was closed for a collision reconstruction team which continues to investigate the incident.

