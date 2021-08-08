Homicide investigation underway after altercation in Hamilton parking lot: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a homicide investigation is underway after an altercation in a Hamilton parking lot.

Police said the incident happened at Mission Services, located on James Street North, just north of Barton Street.

Officers said they were called there just before noon on Sunday.

Hamilton police’s Major Crime Unit is now investigating.

Further information about the incident, including the victim’s identity and suspect information, wasn’t immediately released.

