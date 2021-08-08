Menu

Crime

Homicide investigation underway after altercation in Hamilton parking lot: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 8, 2021 1:41 pm
Police said they were called just before noon Sunday. View image in full screen
Police said they were called just before noon Sunday. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

Police say a homicide investigation is underway after an altercation in a Hamilton parking lot.

Police said the incident happened at Mission Services, located on James Street North, just north of Barton Street.

Officers said they were called there just before noon on Sunday.

Hamilton police’s Major Crime Unit is now investigating.

Further information about the incident, including the victim’s identity and suspect information, wasn’t immediately released.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
