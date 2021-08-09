Edmonton Elks extend contract of Kyle Saxelid

Send this page to someone via email

On Monday, the Edmonton Elks announced a contract extension for national offensive lineman Kyle Saxelid. The new deal will take him to the end of the 2023 CFL season.

Saxelid was drafted by the Elks in second round (12th overall) in the 2019 CFL Draft after playing four seasons in the NCAA at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, making 42 starts.

In 2019, Saxelid played in the Indoor Football League for the Cedar Rapids Kings. He is from Elk Grove, California and gained national status by virtue of his mother being born in Canada.

Saxelid dressed in all 18 regular season games in 2019, making five starts.

He suffered a back injury during the first week of training camp.

He returned to practice last week but was limited and missed Saturday’s home and season-opener against the Ottawa Redblacks.

Saxelid is currently on the one-game injured list.

The Elks will host the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium. Live coverage on 630 CHED will begin with Countdown to Kick-off at 3:30 p.m., the opening kick-off will be at 5 p.m.

