Import pick Leo Hafenrichter commits to Guelph Storm

The Guelph Storm have now locked up both draft picks from the 2021 CHL Import Draft by announcing defenceman Leo Hafenrichter has signed a standard player agreement.

The six-foot-one German was selected by the Storm in the second round of the June draft.

The announcement comes after forward Valentin Zhugin, who was taken in the first round of the same draft, signed a standard player agreement in July.

Hafenrichter just wrapped up the U18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he was selected as an alternate captain for Team Germany.

In the 2019-20 season for the Kolner Junghaie U17 team, Hafenrichter scored eight goals and added 17 assists in 30 games.

“Leo is a big, mobile, puck-moving defenceman,” said Storm general manager and head coach George Burnett. “We are looking forward to seeing Leo at training camp.”

The Storm begin their season on Oct. 8 on the road against the Kitchener Rangers.

We are happy to announce the commitment of Leo Hafenrichter, our 69th overall pick in this year’s CHL Import Draft. Welcome to #StormCity, Leo!🌪 DETAILS👉 https://t.co/VDW2s7BlV4 pic.twitter.com/MM26wfPgEu — Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) August 9, 2021