Sports

Import pick Leo Hafenrichter commits to Guelph Storm

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 2:07 pm

The Guelph Storm have now locked up both draft picks from the 2021 CHL Import Draft by announcing defenceman Leo Hafenrichter has signed a standard player agreement.

The six-foot-one German was selected by the Storm in the second round of the June draft.

Read more: Import pick Valentin Zhugin commits to Guelph Storm

The announcement comes after forward Valentin Zhugin, who was taken in the first round of the same draft, signed a standard player agreement in July.

Hafenrichter just wrapped up the U18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he was selected as an alternate captain for Team Germany.

In the 2019-20 season for the Kolner Junghaie U17 team, Hafenrichter scored eight goals and added 17 assists in 30 games.

Trending Stories
Read more: Toronto Maple Leafs sign former Guelph Storm leading scorer

“Leo is a big, mobile, puck-moving defenceman,” said Storm general manager and head coach George Burnett. “We are looking forward to seeing Leo at training camp.”

The Storm begin their season on Oct. 8 on the road against the Kitchener Rangers.

