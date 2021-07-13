Import pick Valentin Zhugin commits to Guelph Storm

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm have announced that forward Valentin Zhugin has committed to play for the hockey club by signing a standard player agreement.

The Russian winger was selected by the Storm in the first round of the 2021 CHL Import Draft.

“We are excited to have Valentin join our organization,” said general manager and head coach George Burnett.

“He has shown the ability to create offence and play effectively competing against older players in Russia’s top junior league.”

Zhugin recorded 54 points in 32 games in the 2019-20 season with the Metallurg Magnitogorsk U16 team.

Last season, the 2004-born Zhugin played for Magnitogorsk Stalnye Lisy in the MHL where he put up 10 goals and 15 assists in 44 games.

“I’m very happy to sign an agreement with the Guelph Storm Hockey Club,” Zhugin said in a statement.

“I believe this is the best place for my development and I look forward to helping our organization compete for a championship in the near future.”

Players will report to training camp on Sept. 4 before a conventional 68-game regular season.

The Storm begin their season on Oct. 8 on the road against the Kitchener Rangers.

