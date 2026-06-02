Elks aim to shed losing past with strong start

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EDMONTON – Of all the questions surrounding the Edmonton Elks heading into this CFL season, the only one that really matters is: can they win?

The last time the franchise had a winning record was 2017, 12-6 when they were still the storied Eskimos. The team’s horrid starts for the last five seasons have been well documented, discussed and dissected.

And second-year head coach Mark Kilam has had enough of the questions.

“I’m tired of that narrative,” Kilam said late in training camp. “I’ve only been here for one year. None of these guys were here for any of that stuff and we’re creating our own narrative and we’re focused on the task at hand.”

That’s the same attitude of most of the players, including quarterback Cody Fajardo.

“Everybody’s been doom and gloom around this organization for so many years,” said Fajardo, who had his contract extended in the off-season and was handed the team’s starting quarterback position. “The only way you can change that narrative is by winning games. But I felt we did enough last year to create momentum; we just have to create the momentum (this season) by starting fast.”

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After a 1-6 start in 2025 the Elks finished 7-11, missing the playoffs for a fifth straight year. That prompted significant changes in personnel on both sides of the football.

General manager Ed Hervey focused on bolstering the offensive line, improving the receiving corps and strengthening the defence.

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The offensive line was one obvious weakness with Fajardo sacked more than another quarterback last year when the line gave 52 sacks, second most in the league.

Hervey brought in Coulter Woodmansey — one of the top Canadian linemen available in the free agency pool — Brendan Bordner and Jordan Murray to bolster the line anchored by returnees Mark Korte, David Beard and Carter O’Donnell.

Kilam is hoping those changes will provide the necessary protection for Fajardo and backup Taylor Powell, obtained from Hamilton, and open holes for running back Justin Rankin.

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“I feel real good about guys they brought in, good to come back to the same offence and just hone in on everything we did last year,” said Rankin, who rushed for 1,013 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who care about football and care about winning. It’s a very physical team, physical nasty on the line, physical receivers.”

The receiving core got a major upgrade with the addition of free agent wide receivers Austin Mack from Montreal and Brendan O’Leary-Orange from Hamilton.

While the Elks lost receivers Kurleigh Gittens Jr. and Steven Dunbar Jr., and released Binjimen Victor, they retained last season’s top receiver, Kaion Julien-Grant. The six-foot-two, 210-pound Julien-Grant, a Toronto native, led the team last season with 57 receptions for 820 yards and seven touchdowns.

The defence is mostly unchanged. Newcomer Malik Carney joins Robbie Smith, Jordan Brinkman, Noah Taylor and Jordan Williams on the line.

The only significant loss among the defensive backs is Nyles Morgan in the middle. Brock Morgenson and Nick Anderson will fill that spot. The corners are again manned by Tyrell Ford and J.J. Ross with Joel Dublanko, Kordell Jackson, Chelen Garnes, Kobe Williams and Kenneth Logan Jr. all returning to fill the halfback positions.

As well, Kilam, offensive co-ordinator Jordan Maksymic and defensive coordinator J.C. Sherritt have a season of working together, learning each other’s tendencies and figuring out to work together for the benefit of the team.

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“There’s a lot more charity, a lot more familiarity, we understand each other a bit more,” Kilam said of working the year with Maksymic. but it could include all the staff. “Working with somebody in a stressful situation on a daily basis, and that’s what pro football is, you have to go through a little bit of that to find best practices.

The Elks open their regular season Saturday in Ottawa against the Redblacks.

SEASON SNAPSHOT

2025 record: 7-11, fifth, West Division

Did you know? Only three players have been with the Elks for four seasons or more.

Key additions: WR Austin Mack (Montreal), WR Brendan O’Leary-Orange (Hamilton), QB Taylor Powell (Hamilton), DL Malik Carney (Sask).

Key losses: WR Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (Hamilton), QB Tre Ford (Hamilton), LB Nyles Morgan (Ottawa).

Players to watch: Mack, RB Justin Rankin, MLB Nick Anderson.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2026.