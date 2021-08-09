Menu

Traffic

Teen girls killed in highway crash with semi: Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 11:26 am
An RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. File / Global News

Two teenage girls from Roseau River are dead after a crash with a semi near Ste. Agathe.

St-Pierre Jolys RCMP said the crash happened Sunday just before 1 p.m., when the vehicle — driven by a 17-year-old with a 14-year-old passenger — was hit by a northbound truck at the intersection of Highway 75 and PR 305.

Read more: Winnipeg woman killed in highway crash near St. Laurent

Both girls were pronounced dead on scene. The truck driver, 54, wasn’t hurt in the incident.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
