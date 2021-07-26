Winnipeg woman killed in highway crash near St. Laurent

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg woman is dead and another is in hospital following a head-on crash on Highway 6.

Emergency crews were called to the crash roughly 10 km south of St. Laurent, Man., around 11:40 p.m. Friday.

Police say one vehicle was in the ditch and the other was in the middle of the highway when officers arrived, and both had significant front-end damage.

Two vehicles collided head-on on #MBHwy6 over the weekend. 28yo from Wpg deceased on scene. 33yo from Wpg transported to hospital w/ serious physical injuries. #rcmpmb Forensic Collision Reconstructionist & Criminal Collision Investigative Team assisting w/ ongoing investigation — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 26, 2021

The 28-year-old woman driving the vehicle in the ditch was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 33-year-old woman driving the other vehicle was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. Both women were from Winnipeg, and both were the lone occupants of their vehicles.

A RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist and the RCMP criminal collision investigative team are helping investigate the cause of the crash.

