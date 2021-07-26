Menu

Canada

Winnipeg woman killed in highway crash near St. Laurent

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 4:02 pm
A 28-yeawr-old woman from Winnipeg is dead following a crash on Hwy 6 Friday.
A 28-yeawr-old woman from Winnipeg is dead following a crash on Hwy 6 Friday. Files / Global News

A Winnipeg woman is dead and another is in hospital following a head-on crash on Highway 6.

Emergency crews were called to the crash roughly 10 km south of St. Laurent, Man., around 11:40 p.m. Friday.

Read more: One man dead, another injured in crash involving semi on Portage la Prairie highway

Police say one vehicle was in the ditch and the other was in the middle of the highway when officers arrived, and both had significant front-end damage.

The 28-year-old woman driving the vehicle in the ditch was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: 6 people in hospital after Henderson and Peguis crash

The 33-year-old woman driving the other vehicle was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. Both women were from Winnipeg, and both were the lone occupants of their vehicles.

A RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist and the RCMP criminal collision investigative team are helping investigate the cause of the crash.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba woman fights for spinal therapy funding after car crash' Manitoba woman fights for spinal therapy funding after car crash
Manitoba woman fights for spinal therapy funding after car crash – May 14, 2021

 

