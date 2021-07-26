Winnipeg woman killed in highway crash near St. Laurent

A Winnipeg woman is dead and another is in hospital following a head-on crash on Highway 6.
Emergency crews were called to the crash roughly 10 km south of St. Laurent, Man., around 11:40 p.m. Friday.
Police say one vehicle was in the ditch and the other was in the middle of the highway when officers arrived, and both had significant front-end damage.
The 28-year-old woman driving the vehicle in the ditch was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 33-year-old woman driving the other vehicle was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. Both women were from Winnipeg, and both were the lone occupants of their vehicles.
A RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist and the RCMP criminal collision investigative team are helping investigate the cause of the crash.
