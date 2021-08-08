Teenager dies after ATV accident on the North Coast

A teenage girl died after she swerved in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) near Port-Cartier, on the North Shore, on Saturday.
The 16-year-old girl was riding a mountain bike with an adult on Saturday afternoon in forest paths.
The adult allegedly lost sight of the teenager’s vehicle and requested the assistance of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) to find it.
Citizens and police scoured the area in search of the teenager, who was finally found, “under her ATV, following an exit from the road,” said Stéphane Tremblay, spokesperson for the SQ.
Resuscitation maneuvers were carried out on the teenager, but her death was declared at the hospital. An investigation is underway to try to understand the exact circumstances of the accident.
© 2021 The Canadian Press
