Motocross accident under the influence of alcohol leaves man seriously injured

A drunken evening during which three men in their thirties hit the road on motocross, without helmets, took a dramatic turn for one of them in Saguenay Lac-Saint-Jean.
The police received a call around 11:30 p.m. Friday to go to the scene of the accident, which had just occurred on Wilfrid-Bédard road in the municipality of Larouche.
When they arrived, they saw a man lying lifeless on the road.
The man was rushed to the hospital, where his life was considered to be in jeopardy.
The two people who were with him were detained for driving under the influence of alcohol.
“They were visibly intoxicated. They were separately arrested and taken to the police station to undergo the breathalyzer test which they both failed,” said Sergeant Pellerin.
A blood sample was also requested from the victim at the hospital.
A collision investigation technician, in particular, was dispatched to the accident scene.
The investigation by the Saguenay Police Department is continuing.
