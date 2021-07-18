Menu

Crime

2 teens in critical condition after hit by suspected drunk driver in Deux-Montagnes, Que.

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 18, 2021 6:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Body of 13-year-old found in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve public pool: Montreal police' Body of 13-year-old found in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve public pool: Montreal police
WATCH: Body of 13-year-old found in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve public pool: Montreal police

Two teenagers are in critical condition after being struck while riding a scooter by a another driver who police say was intoxicated.

Emergency services were called at 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a residential neighbourhood in Deux-Montagnes, Que., north of Montreal, to the scene of the crash.

The two victims on the scooter, both 15-years-old, were taken to hospital in critical condition. As of Sunday afternoon, health officials said they are both still critical but have stabilized and are expected to survive.

READ MORE: Body of 13-year-old found in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve public pool: Montreal police

The driver, 25, who was alone in the vehicle, was arrested for impaired driving.

Deux-Montagnes police say they are certain that alcohol was involved in the crash.

According to authorities, the scooter had just completed a stop at an intersection when it was struck by the impaired driver going at full speed, who did not appear to see the teens nor the stop sign.

–with files from the Canadian Press

