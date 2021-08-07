A motorcyclist fights for her life after accident in the Laurentians

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist was fighting for her life Friday night after a collision with a vehicle in the Laurentians.

The accident occurred shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Route 117 near Rivière-Rouge.

According to initial information gathered by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle in a curve before crossing the central reservation and colliding with a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the motorcycle, a woman in her forties, was seriously injured and transported to a hospital.

The SQ specified that the driver of the other vehicle had also been transported to a hospital to “treat a nervous shock”.

“The driver’s inexperience could have played a role in this collision,” said SQ spokeswoman Catherine Bernard.

