Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

A motorcyclist fights for her life after accident in the Laurentians

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2021 10:45 am
SQ patrol car looking out for highway code offenders on Quebec's roads in Laval. View image in full screen
SQ patrol car looking out for highway code offenders on Quebec's roads in Laval. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

A motorcyclist was fighting for her life Friday night after a collision with a vehicle in the Laurentians.

The accident occurred shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Route 117 near Rivière-Rouge.

According to initial information gathered by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle in a curve before crossing the central reservation and colliding with a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

Read more: West Island family mourns 15-year-old daughter struck by car

The driver of the motorcycle, a woman in her forties, was seriously injured and transported to a hospital.

Trending Stories

The SQ specified that the driver of the other vehicle had also been transported to a hospital to “treat a nervous shock”.

Story continues below advertisement

“The driver’s inexperience could have played a role in this collision,” said SQ spokeswoman Catherine Bernard.

Click to play video: 'Motorcycle riders escort family of Airdrie father killed in suspected impaired driving crash' Motorcycle riders escort family of Airdrie father killed in suspected impaired driving crash
Motorcycle riders escort family of Airdrie father killed in suspected impaired driving crash – Jul 11, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
accident tagSQ tagCar Accident tagMotorcycle Accident tagRiviere Rouge tagRoute 117 tagCatherine Bernard tagriviere rouge accident tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers