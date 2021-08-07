White Rock Lake wildfire: Window open for Central Okanagan evacuees to return home, gather items

Send this page to someone via email

Central Okanagan residents who were ordered to evacuate on Friday because of the White Rock Lake wildfire have a temporary window on Saturday to return home.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says while evacuation alerts and orders remain unchanged for communities along Westside Road within the regional district, it is opening “a one-time extraordinary window, from 12:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., this afternoon.”

CORE says the timeframe is aimed at people evacuated late Friday night who were not able to get back to their homes and campsites.

The regional district says people who were evacuated late last night who were not able to get back to their homes or campsites will have a window today from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm to retrieve essential items. #WhiteRockLakeFire #bcwildfire pic.twitter.com/b6y8SEkHGz — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) August 7, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The latest evacuation order affects approximately 2,127 properties, from the northern regional district boundary to the south end of Ewings Landing.

“This is only for those in the area from south of Ewings Landing to south of La Casa resort,” said CORE.

“They are allowed during this time period to return and retrieve vehicles, trailers and clothing and other essential items required, and exit the area as it remains under evacuation order.

“Any returning resident must be out of the area by 3:30 p.m., so they do not get in the way of fire-fighting, endangering the lives of emergency responders.”

CORE said in addition to the evacuation order, boaters are asked to stay clear of the western shoreline of Okanagan Lake, “so they don’t interfere with helicopters or other aircraft fighting the wildfire.”

3:14 Kelowna Weather Forecast: August 6 Kelowna Weather Forecast: August 6

Further, CORE says with approximately 817 properties are on evacuation alert, those residents must be prepared to leave on short notice, should fire conditions change.

Story continues below advertisement

The alert affects communities from south of Ewings Landing to north of Traders Cove (intersection of Bear Lake Forest Service Road and Westside Road).

CORE also provided information regarding Friday night’s firefighting activities.

It said in addition to structural fire crews with BC Wildfire, structural firefighters from Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland, North Westside, Joe Rich and Wilson’s Landing fire departments provided patrols through the evacuated areas.

3:31 Firefighters confronting dangerous and aggressive White Rock Lake fire Firefighters confronting dangerous and aggressive White Rock Lake fire

“They extinguished spot fires and provided other fire protection,” said CORE. “At this point, there are no reports of structural damage. These crews are continuing to support BC Wildfire Structural fire teams.”

As of Saturday at noon, BC Wildfire estimates the White Rock Lake wildfire at 55,000 hectares. The fire is listed as out of control and is challenging firefighting efforts.

Story continues below advertisement

For evacuees, a reception centre staffed by volunteers is open in Kelowna at 1480 Sutherland Ave., from noon to 8 p.m.

The centre will be open on Sunday, from noon to 8 p.m.

CORE also says police are conducting regular patrols in the evacuated area.

1:01 Can the government take action if British Columbians don’t leave when told to evacuate wildfire zones? Can the government take action if British Columbians don’t leave when told to evacuate wildfire zones?