White Rock Lake wildfire: Frantic Friday night for Okanagan with evacuation orders, alerts

In what was a frantic Friday night, hundreds of homes in the Central Okanagan were placed on evacuation order while thousands in Vernon were placed on evacuation alert because of the nearby White Rock Lake wildfire.

The out-of-control blaze that’s burning perilously close to the northwestern shore of Okanagan Lake is now estimated at 55,000 hectares.

That’s up considerably from Thursday when the three-week-old blaze was sized at around 32,500 hectares.

The fire had been estimated at that size for a few days, however, incoming winds which blew away thick smoke that had been choking the Okanagan sparked the massive increase.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, southwesterly winds were gusting upwards of 40 to 50 km/h, creating Rank 4 and 5 conditions that challenged firefighting efforts.

The province ranks fires on a 1-to-6 scale, with Rank 1 being a smouldering ground fire and Rank 6 being “a blowup or conflagration.”

View image in full screen A graphic showing the rankings that BC Wildfire uses in grading wildfires. BC Wildfire Service

A Rank 4 fire is described as being a “highly vigorous surface fire with torching, or passive crown fire.”

A Rank 5 fire is described as an “extremely vigorous surface fire or active crown fire.”

The fire — which began well south of the small Highway 97 community of Westwold, but grew north and east — had spawned previous evacuation alerts and orders.

Friday morning at 11 a.m., Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (CORE) issued an evacuation order for 608 properties along Westside Road.

The order affected properties from 8525 Ewings Landing Road to 9995 Westside Road, up to the Sugarloaf Forest Service Road turnoff.

Then at 8:41 p.m., CORE expanded that evacuation order to include another 975 properties along Westside Road that had previously been under an evacuation alert.

The affected area runs south from Ewings Landing to the south end of La Casa Lakeside Resort.

Also Friday, the City of Vernon issued an evacuation alert in the afternoon for a handful of communities near the northeastern side of Okanagan Lake.

At 10:43 p.m., that alert was expanded to include most of the city, except for a few neighbourhoods.

The city said it was expanding the alert due to increased fire activity and increased ember debris from the wildfire.

The Okanagan Indian Band also issued an expanded evacuation order for all of IR No. 1, while the City of Armstrong and Township of Spallumcheen are currently on evacuation alert.

However, on Saturday morning, cool grey skies were present, along with scattered showers in the Central Okanagan.

For Kelowna and Vernon, Environment Canada is calling for a 60 per cent chance of showers, along with a daily high of 24 Celsius, along with an overnight low of 13 C.

More as this continues …