Health

NDP calls on Alberta government to release internal COVID-19 modelling

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 6, 2021 3:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta’s chief medical health officer reacts to backlash against her new approach to COVID-19' Alberta’s chief medical health officer reacts to backlash against her new approach to COVID-19
Global's Gord Steinke interviews Alberta's chief medical officer of health to ask her about the province's decision to scale back COVID-19 testing and remove the requirement that people with the disease self-isolate.

Alberta’s Opposition NDP is calling on Premier Jason Kenney to release internal modelling that the government says supported its decision to eliminate COVID-19 public heath measures.

Read more: Alberta to adjust COVID-19 masking, isolation, testing rules over next month

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, has said the modelling looked at transmission and severe outcomes related to the highly-contagious Delta variant.

Read more: ‘I wasn’t clear’: Hinshaw not happy about how Alberta’s eased COVID-19 response was shared

Hinshaw said the modelling suggests cases will rise for a month but will have limited impact on the province’s acute care system.

Click to play video: 'Pandemic to endemic: Alberta needs to prepare for other diseases as resources shifted away from COVID-19: Hinshaw' Pandemic to endemic: Alberta needs to prepare for other diseases as resources shifted away from COVID-19: Hinshaw
Pandemic to endemic: Alberta needs to prepare for other diseases as resources shifted away from COVID-19: Hinshaw – Jul 28, 2021

NDP deputy leader Sarah Hoffman says the government needs to release the data Friday, so Albertans can make decisions on their health and gauge the risks — especially as cases spike.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ICU, hospital numbers climb slightly as Alberta confirms 397 cases of COVID-19 Thursday

 

Trending Stories

Hoffman says the United Conservatives are taking undue risk with people’s lives by lifting isolation, testing and contact tracing measures and is calling on them to reinstate the controls.

Click to play video: 'Albertans protest ending mandatory COVID-19 isolation, masking and testing changes' Albertans protest ending mandatory COVID-19 isolation, masking and testing changes
Albertans protest ending mandatory COVID-19 isolation, masking and testing changes

Albertans who are close contacts of COVID-19 cases are no longer mandated to isolate and, come Aug. 16, neither will people who test positive for the virus.

Read more: Alberta plan to remove COVID-19 measures is ‘risky gamble,’ fed health minister tells Shandro

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 modelling raises fourth wave fears' COVID-19 modelling raises fourth wave fears
COVID-19 modelling raises fourth wave fears
