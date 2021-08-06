Police investigate ‘sudden death’ in downtown Hamilton

Hamilton police closed off a stretch of roadway on King Street East in the downtown core to investigate a “sudden death” incident on Friday afternoon.
The service alerted residents of the closure between Caroline and Hess Street through a social media post just after 12:30 p.m.
Police have not revealed the nature of the probe or the cause of death.
A spokesperson told Global News said there was no connection with a threat investigation that was taking place at city hall during the same time period.
More to come.
