Police investigate ‘sudden death’ in downtown Hamilton

Hamilton police closed off a stretch of roadway on King Street East in the downtown core to investigate a “sudden death” incident on Friday afternoon.

The service alerted residents of the closure between Caroline and Hess Street through a social media post just after 12:30 p.m.

Police have not revealed the nature of the probe or the cause of death.

A spokesperson told Global News said there was no connection with a threat investigation that was taking place at city hall during the same time period.

More to come.

Hamilton Police are investigating a sudden death on King Street West in #HamOnt. The road is closed between Caroline and Hess St. Please avoid the area. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) August 6, 2021