Canada

Police investigate ‘sudden death’ in downtown Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 1:05 pm
Police investigate ‘sudden death’ in downtown Hamilton - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police closed off a stretch of roadway on King Street East in the downtown core to investigate a “sudden death” incident on Friday afternoon.

The service alerted residents of the closure between Caroline and Hess Street through a social media post just after 12:30 p.m.

Read more: Police investigating potential ‘threat’ at Hamilton city hall

Police have not revealed the nature of the probe or the cause of death.

A spokesperson told Global News said there was no connection with a threat investigation that was taking place at city hall during the same time period.

More to come. 

 

