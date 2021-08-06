Don Valley Parkway closed all weekend for maintenance

Send this page to someone via email

The Don Valley Parkway (DVP) will be closed all weekend for its annual maintenance.

The closure will take effect Friday at 11 p.m. and is expected to remain in place until Monday at 5 a.m.

Crews are expected to pave the roadway, inspect bridges, remove debris and graffiti, and repair potholes, among other tasks.

“The maintenance and improvements performed keep the expressway in the best state of good repair,” the City said on its website.

The City of Toronto says approximately 135,000 vehicles travel on the DVP which runs for 15 kilometres from the Gardiner Expressway in downtown Toronto to Highway 401.

Some ActiveTO closures have been cancelled for this weekend as a result of the maintenance.

