Local youth hub hosts vaccine clinic for at risk youth

One Roof Youth Hub is a space where ‘at risk’ youth can access services such as laundry, snacks, mental health and addiction support, and now, a vaccine. And a youth that was there today says, “the first thing I plan to do now that I’m vaccinated, is travel to Las Vegas.”

Wednesday afternoon, the centre partnered with KFL&A Public Health to help ensure vaccines are accessible to vulnerable youth, adding free burgers and hotdogs alongside some games to play while the youth were getting their shot.

Another member of the centre says, “I got vaccinated for the protection of my family, and for the protection of others.”

Those aged 16-24 were able to get their first or second dose of Pfizer.

“I’m feeling good, I’m very happy to get the vaccine. obviously get things back to normal, and get to see my family, very happy to get it” says a youth member of the centre.

Krystal O’Farrell, the case manager at One Youth Roof Hub, says the feedback throughout this clinic has been positive.

“It’s been great the feedback that we’ve had from the young people, about how this is a youth-friendly location where they can just come in, drop by and get their shot without having to wait in line, or deal with any of the appointment booking stresses has been fantastic” beams O’Farrell.

One Roof Youth Hub will be hosting another vaccine clinic on August 18th from 1pm-3pm. As the push to get more needles in young arms continues.