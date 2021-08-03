KFL&A Public Health closes mass COVID-19 vaccination sites, changes focus to smaller clinics

Send this page to someone via email

As of Tuesday, both of KFL&A’s mass COVID-19 vaccination sites are closed.

The health unit said it has administered over 310,000 vaccines locally, now equating to 81 per cent of the population with their first dose and 72 per cent with their second.

To reach the remainder of those not fully vaccinated, the health unit will be pivoting away from mass vaccine sites toward smaller mobile clinics, as well as equipping local pharmacies and primary care providers with vaccines.

“In this next phase, KFL&A Public Health will be expanding its mobile vaccination team operations to increase access to vaccines for those who have experienced barriers in getting to a clinic,” said Dr. Hugh Guan, associate medical officer of health for the region.

This will include in some cases bringing the vaccine directly to communities that have low vaccine uptake, Guan continued.

Despite the vaccine sites at the Invista Centre, the Strathcona Paper Centre, the Burr Gymanisum and the Portsmouth Olympic Harbour being closed, clinics at Kingston Community Health Centre, Beechgrove and at both Kingston and Napanee KFL&A Public Health officers will continue to offer vaccinations by appointment or through walk-ins.

