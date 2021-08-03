SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

KFL&A Public Health closes mass COVID-19 vaccination sites, changes focus to smaller clinics

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 2:33 pm
Now that KFL&A's mass vaccination sites are closed, the health unit says it will be focusing on mobile clinics, pharmacies and primary care providers to get shots into arms. View image in full screen
Now that KFL&A's mass vaccination sites are closed, the health unit says it will be focusing on mobile clinics, pharmacies and primary care providers to get shots into arms. Megan King / CKWS TV

As of Tuesday, both of KFL&A’s mass COVID-19 vaccination sites are closed.

The health unit said it has administered over 310,000 vaccines locally, now equating to 81 per cent of the population with their first dose and 72 per cent with their second.

To reach the remainder of those not fully vaccinated, the health unit will be pivoting away from mass vaccine sites toward smaller mobile clinics, as well as equipping local pharmacies and primary care providers with vaccines.

Read more: Kingston COVID-19 vaccine uptake slower but steady, says associate medical officer of health

“In this next phase, KFL&A Public Health will be expanding its mobile vaccination team operations to increase access to vaccines for those who have experienced barriers in getting to a clinic,” said Dr. Hugh Guan, associate medical officer of health for the region.

This will include in some cases bringing the vaccine directly to communities that have low vaccine uptake, Guan continued.

Despite the vaccine sites at the Invista Centre, the Strathcona Paper Centre, the Burr Gymanisum and the Portsmouth Olympic Harbour being closed, clinics at Kingston Community Health Centre, Beechgrove and at both Kingston and Napanee KFL&A Public Health officers will continue to offer vaccinations by appointment or through walk-ins.

Click to play video: 'Mobile vaccine clinics working to vaccinate Kingstonians' Mobile vaccine clinics working to vaccinate Kingstonians
Mobile vaccine clinics working to vaccinate Kingstonians
