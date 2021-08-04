Menu

Crime

Another man charged after Gananoque Pride crosswalk vandalized for 2nd time

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 10:33 am
For the second time in just over a week, a Pride crosswalk in Gananoque was purposely defaced by a passing driver, local police say. View image in full screen
For the second time in just over a week, a Pride crosswalk in Gananoque was purposely defaced by a passing driver, local police say. Gananoque Police

A rainbow Pride crosswalk in Gananoque has been vandalized for a second time in just over a week, according to local police.

Police say they received reports of a truck spinning its tires over a recently painted Pride flag at the corner of Park and King streets just before 4 a.m. Monday.

After police put video footage of the incident on social media, a 21-year-old Lansdowne, Ont., man agreed to turn himself in, police say.

He was charged with mischief under $5,000 and stunt driving, leading to a 30-day licence suspension. His vehicle was also impounded for two weeks.

The crosswalk was recently vandalized in a similar way just over a week prior. The driver in that incident was also charged.

Read more: Pride crosswalk in Prescott, Ont., vandalized for 3rd time: OPP

In nearby Prescott, Ont., a similar issue occurs each time the town’s Pride crosswalk is painted. The town’s Pride crosswalk has been defaced three times.

Click to play video: 'Pride Flag in Gananoque gets vandalized' Pride Flag in Gananoque gets vandalized
Pride Flag in Gananoque gets vandalized – Jul 26, 2021
