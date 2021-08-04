Another man charged after Gananoque Pride crosswalk vandalized for 2nd time

A rainbow Pride crosswalk in Gananoque has been vandalized for a second time in just over a week, according to local police.
Police say they received reports of a truck spinning its tires over a recently painted Pride flag at the corner of Park and King streets just before 4 a.m. Monday.
After police put video footage of the incident on social media, a 21-year-old Lansdowne, Ont., man agreed to turn himself in, police say.
He was charged with mischief under $5,000 and stunt driving, leading to a 30-day licence suspension. His vehicle was also impounded for two weeks.
The crosswalk was recently vandalized in a similar way just over a week prior. The driver in that incident was also charged.
In nearby Prescott, Ont., a similar issue occurs each time the town’s Pride crosswalk is painted. The town’s Pride crosswalk has been defaced three times.
