Another man charged after Gananoque Pride crosswalk vandalized for 2nd time

Send this page to someone via email

A rainbow Pride crosswalk in Gananoque has been vandalized for a second time in just over a week, according to local police.

Police say they received reports of a truck spinning its tires over a recently painted Pride flag at the corner of Park and King streets just before 4 a.m. Monday.

Mischief to Gananoque’s Painted Pride Flag



Just after 3 a.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021, a driver intentionally conducted a break-stand and burn-out over the painted Pride flag, located on Park Street at King Street East. pic.twitter.com/g93U4RZih7 — Gananoque Police (@GananoquePolice) August 2, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

After police put video footage of the incident on social media, a 21-year-old Lansdowne, Ont., man agreed to turn himself in, police say.

He was charged with mischief under $5,000 and stunt driving, leading to a 30-day licence suspension. His vehicle was also impounded for two weeks.

The crosswalk was recently vandalized in a similar way just over a week prior. The driver in that incident was also charged.

In nearby Prescott, Ont., a similar issue occurs each time the town’s Pride crosswalk is painted. The town’s Pride crosswalk has been defaced three times.

1:51 Pride Flag in Gananoque gets vandalized Pride Flag in Gananoque gets vandalized – Jul 26, 2021