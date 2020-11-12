Pride crosswalk in Prescott, Ont., vandalized for 3rd time: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have released an image of a vehicle they say purposely vandalized the Pride crosswalk in Prescott, Ont.

According to OPP, a grey Infinity G35 Coupe with non-standard exhaust pipes was caught on security cameras posted near the crosswalk doing an “intentional burnout” over the rainbow-coloured crossing.

OPP are asking anyone who may recognize the vehicle to contact them.

On Nov 5th, at 7:50 pm the Pride crosswalk on King Street in @TownofPrescott was damaged. Grey Infinity G35 Coupe with non-standard exhaust pipes observed on video doing an intentional burnout on the painted area. Recognize this car? Call #GrenvilleOPP @ 1-888-310-1122. ^ac pic.twitter.com/vNoj8LY2X2 — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) November 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

This is the third time the crosswalk has been defaced in such a way.

Tire marks were burned across the paint when it was first installed in 2019, and then again in June, 2020.

OPP said after the second instance of vandalism, security cameras were installed nearby. It was these cameras that captured footage of the most recent instance of vandalism.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle in the photo is asked to contact Grenville OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

3:05 CCTV footage shows vandal defacing Calgary pride crosswalk CCTV footage shows vandal defacing Calgary pride crosswalk – Aug 19, 2019