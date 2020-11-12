Menu

Pride crosswalk in Prescott, Ont., vandalized for 3rd time: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 4:23 pm
OPP have released images of a vehicle that allegedly intentionally damaged a Pride crosswalk in Prescott, Ont.
OPP have released images of a vehicle that allegedly intentionally damaged a Pride crosswalk in Prescott, Ont. OPP

OPP have released an image of a vehicle they say purposely vandalized the Pride crosswalk in Prescott, Ont.

According to OPP, a grey Infinity G35 Coupe with non-standard exhaust pipes was caught on security cameras posted near the crosswalk doing an “intentional burnout” over the rainbow-coloured crossing.

Read more: Prescott, Ont., Pride crosswalk vandalized for second year in a row

OPP are asking anyone who may recognize the vehicle to contact them.

This is the third time the crosswalk has been defaced in such a way.

Tire marks were burned across the paint when it was first installed in 2019, and then again in June, 2020.

Read more: Man charged after doing burnouts, destroying paint on Pride crosswalk in Prescott: OPP

OPP said after the second instance of vandalism, security cameras were installed nearby. It was these cameras that captured footage of the most recent instance of vandalism.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle in the photo is asked to contact Grenville OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

