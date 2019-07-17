Man charged after doing burnouts, destroying paint on Pride crosswalk in Prescott: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they’ve charged an eastern Ontario man with mischief after he was allegedly witnessed doing “intentional burnouts” with his truck on a newly painted Pride crosswalk in Prescott, Ont., on June 17.

The truck’s tires left black marks on the rainbow crossing on King Street, near Russell Street, and destroyed some of the colour, the OPP’s detachment in Grenville County said in a statement on Tuesday.

The crosswalk, just up from the St. Lawrence River, had been completed the week prior, according to posts on social media by the town and Mayor Brett Todd.

There was an “outcry” from the community after the incident, according to OPP Const. Ann Collins, the detachment’s community safety officer.

“I think a lot of people found it upsetting,” Collins said on Wednesday, adding that police are pleased to get some “closure” in this case.

After a one-month investigation, OPP said they’ve charged 44-year-old Robert Sugrue of Cardinal, Ont., with mischief — specifically, destroying or damaging property.

Sugrue has been released and is scheduled to appear in court in Brockville on August 16, according to provincial police.

OPP urge anyone with any information about this incident to call the Grenville County detachment at 613-258-3441 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.