Prescott, Ont., Pride crosswalk vandalized for second year in a row

A Rainbow-painted crosswalk in Prescott, Ont., set up by the municipality for Pride month, has once again been defaced.

On June 15, at 7 p.m., Grenville County OPP say they were notified of damage done to the newly-painted Pride crosswalk on King Street.

In a photo shared by OPP, black tire marks can be seen slashing across the colourful crosswalk, destroying some of the paint.

This is the second time this type of vandalism has occurred in Prescott. Last year, just hours after the crosswalk was painted, witnesses reported seeing a vehicle doing burnouts on King Street.

Last year, after a month-long investigation, OPP charged 44-year-old Robert Sugrue of Cardinal, Ont., with mischief — specifically, destroying or damaging property.

Police have yet to name a suspect in this year’s act of vandalism, saying the investigation is ongoing.

Happy Pride to all! And as for the Pride Crosswalk—we’ve got lots of paint, even more resolve, and oh, a ton of support. Thanks to everyone who has reached out! @TownofPrescott #Pride #LoveIsLove https://t.co/La05G93ndA — Brett Todd (@MayorBrettTodd) June 16, 2020

Mayor of Prescott Brett Todd did not immediately respond to a request for further comment, but posted on Twitter last night:

“We’ve got lots of paint, even more resolve, and oh, a ton of support.”

OPP are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.

