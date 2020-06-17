Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Prescott, Ont., Pride crosswalk vandalized for second year in a row

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 4:38 pm
A Pride crosswalk in Prescott, Ont., was defaced for the second year in a row, according to OPP.
A Pride crosswalk in Prescott, Ont., was defaced for the second year in a row, according to OPP. OPP

A Rainbow-painted crosswalk in Prescott, Ont., set up by the municipality for Pride month, has once again been defaced.

On June 15, at 7 p.m., Grenville County OPP say they were notified of damage done to the newly-painted Pride crosswalk on King Street.

In a photo shared by OPP, black tire marks can be seen slashing across the colourful crosswalk, destroying some of the paint.

READ MORE: Man charged after doing burnouts, destroying paint on Pride crosswalk in Prescott: OPP

This is the second time this type of vandalism has occurred in Prescott. Last year, just hours after the crosswalk was painted, witnesses reported seeing a vehicle doing burnouts on King Street.

Last year, after a month-long investigation, OPP charged 44-year-old Robert Sugrue of Cardinal, Ont., with mischief — specifically, destroying or damaging property.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have yet to name a suspect in this year’s act of vandalism, saying the investigation is ongoing.

Mayor of Prescott Brett Todd did not immediately respond to a request for further comment, but posted on Twitter last night:

“We’ve got lots of paint, even more resolve, and oh, a ton of support.”

OPP are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.

Scugog unveils rainbow bench in support of LGBTQ2 community
Scugog unveils rainbow bench in support of LGBTQ2 community
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPPride MonthRainbow crosswalkPrescott OntarioRainbow crosswalk vandalismOPP prideOPP pride vandalismPrescott Pridepride prescottvandalism OPP
Flyers
More weekly flyers