2021 Ticats games to be broadcast on 900 CHML starting with season opener against Winnipeg

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have found a new home on radio as the CFL franchise has reached an agreement with 900 CHML to broadcast home and away games in 2021.

Broadcasts will feature veteran play-by-play voice, RJ Broadhead, and former Tiger-Cats all-star receiver, Luke Tasker.

The Ticats first game is set for Thursday against the defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers at IG Field 8:30 p.m. ET from Winnipeg.

It will be the first CFL game since the Bombers defeated the Ticats 33-12 in the 107th Grey Cup game at Calgary’s McMahon Field on Nov. 24 of 2019.

The Blue Bombers will unveil their 2019 Grey Cup Banner prior to the game on Thursday.

“We’re lucky to have assembled an outstanding cast of talented individuals that are eager to provide exclusive audio content to our fans,” said Matt Afinec, president and chief operating officer of the Tiger-Cats.

“From Xs and Os, to lifestyle content, to player and alumni hosted series, it’s an exciting opportunity to deliver this volume of content to our tremendous fans.”

The CHML broadcasts will include a one-hour pre-game show and be followed by the Fifth Quarter post-game show with Rick Zamperin.

On-demand audio content will also be available as part of the launch of the Ticats Audio Network set for Aug. 5 on the Ticats website and Ticats All Access app.

