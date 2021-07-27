Winnipeg Blue Bombers will unveil Grey Cup banner on Opening Night

Send this page to someone via email

As if there wasn’t already maximum anticipation for the long-awaited Winnipeg Blue Bombers 2021 home and CFL season opener on Aug. 5 at IG Field, now there’s another reason.

The reigning Canadian Football champions have “sweetened the pot,” so to speak, by announcing they will be unveiling their 2019 Grey Cup Banner that evening in advance of the 7:30pm CT kickoff versus the Hamilton Tiger Cats.

It will be the first CFL game since Winnipeg defeated the Tigers Cats 33-12 in the 107th Grey Cup game at Calgary’s McMahon Field on Nov. 24 of 2019.

It will also be the first CFL game at IGF since that memorable come from behind, 29-28 victory over Calgary on Oct. 25, 2019, that became the Blue Bombers starting point for that incredible run to the title.

Story continues below advertisement

The Winnipeg Football Club says the gates will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff for the home opener on Aug. 5 to allow fans to arrive early so that everyone can take in the pre-game festivities, capped off by the banner unveiling at 7:30 p.m.

As per Manitoba Public Health orders, all attendees must present a Manitoba Immunization Card (physical or digital card) and photo ID to enter the facility. A full list of 2021 stadium protocols can be found on the bluebombers.com website.

1:32 Bombers approved to fill IG Field for home opener Bombers approved to fill IG Field for home opener – Jul 14, 2021