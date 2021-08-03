Ontario government releases guidance for return of in-person classes at province’s schools

Send this page to someone via email

With approximately five weeks to go until schools reopen in Ontario, the provincial government has outlined COVID-19 guidance for all schools in an effort to restore in-person classes at all boards.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the delivery of education in Ontario and across the globe over the past two school years,” a 29-page document issued to school boards and institutions across Ontario said.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has affected students differently, there are key themes emerging including the need to focus on student mental health and well-being, supports for early reading and math and the re-engagement of students.”

The document, which rehashes elements of previous back-to-school plans, said staff at publicly funded boards and at private schools should be preparing to provide a full day (five hours) of in-person instruction five days a week.

Story continues below advertisement

However, they were also told this could be subject to change throughout the 2021-2022 school year and that remote learning shouldn’t be off the table should there be changes in the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the elementary school level (Grade 8 and below), students will be cohorted for the full day and, when possible, with one teacher. The guidance document said cohorts can mix outside so long as there is distancing and students can use common spaces like libraries, so long as existing public health guidance is followed.

There were exceptions allowed for cohorts in certain instances such as English-language lessons and special education support.

READ MORE: Premier Doug Ford says Ontario’s back-to-school plan to be released in early August

At the secondary school level, administrators were told to keep timetables to no more than two courses at a time to “preserve the option of reverting to more restrictive measures.” School staff were encouraged to prioritize prerequisite courses needed for post-secondary institutions. It also said some boards can rotate four subjects over two weeks (two subjects a week).

When it comes to remote learning, schools will be required to provide students with 300 minutes of learning opportunities for those parents who don’t want to send their children back to school. Staff were also urged to “be prepared for a potential closure” and should be prepared to pivot. Also, administrators were told to have remote learning plans on days when inclement weather is forecast should it be needed.

Story continues below advertisement

“School boards should have plans in place so they can move to remote learning quickly to ensure continuity of learning for students,” the document said.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce will not be available to answer questions about the plan until Wednesday when he is set to announce $25 million more in ventilation funding for standalone HEPA filter units.

READ MORE: Ontario regions push to boost youth vaccination rate as school year window closes

Schools with mechanical ventilation are expected to use the highest-grade filters possible and turn their systems on at least two hours before school starts, and schools without are expected to have standalone HEPA filter units in all classrooms.

When it comes to vaccinations, the guidance follows past Ontario government messaging in that COVID-19 vaccinations will not be mandatory for anyone. However, those eligible were encouraged to get inoculated.

For daily COVID-19 protocols, students will need to complete self-screening and on-site screening can be directed by the Ontario Ministry of Education if there are periods of higher transmission (e.g. after a holiday). Rules on when students have to stay home weren’t updated as of Tuesday, but those are expected to change before September.

Students in Grades 1 through 12 will be required to wear face masks and coverings except for eating and during low-contact physical education classes. Kindergarten students were encouraged to wear a mask, but it won’t be required.

Story continues below advertisement

The document said at lunchtime, students will be able to eat together outside without distances but inside there will need to be two metres between cohorts.

There was also a bit of good news for students who want to return to clubs and activities outside of the classroom. This year there is more definitive guidance that sees the return of extracurriculars and sports. Assemblies will also be allowed to resume as well field and overnight trips.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, said he was “elated” with the return of in-person

“Schools are safest where we maintain high

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the afternoon.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Advertisement