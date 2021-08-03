Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 3 2021 6:14pm 02:36 Ontario releases back-to-school COVID-19 guidelines Students will have to continue to wear masks indoors and be put into cohorts, but will also now be allowed to take part in extracurricular activities. Kamil Karamali reports. Ontario government releases guidance for return of in-person classes at province’s schools REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8083298/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8083298/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?