Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 3 2021 6:14pm
02:36

Ontario releases back-to-school COVID-19 guidelines

Students will have to continue to wear masks indoors and be put into cohorts, but will also now be allowed to take part in extracurricular activities. Kamil Karamali reports.

