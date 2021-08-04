Nearly 1,950 new COVID-19 vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported Wednesday that 1,949 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the area the previous day.

About 300 of the shots were first doses and more than 1,600 were second doses, public health said.

The additional doses mean that nearly 196,000 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to about 72.5 per cent of the eligible population.

About 82 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose, with that figure seeing only slight increases since the middle of June.

When broken down into municipalities, roughly 79 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated, while 67 per cent have had two doses in Wellington County and 65 per cent in Dufferin County.

More than 411,500 doses have been administered in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph since the vaccine rollout began locally on Jan. 6.

Meanwhile, Public health announced no new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Wednesday, while two new cases were reported in Wellington County.

Active cases in the city remained at 17, while the county is dealing with five. There have been 37 fatal cases in Wellington County and 44 in Guelph.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there is one confirmed case being treated in the hospital.

