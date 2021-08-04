SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Nearly 1,950 new COVID-19 vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 1:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario releases back-to-school COVID-19 guidelines' Ontario releases back-to-school COVID-19 guidelines
WATCH: Ontario students will have to continue to wear masks indoors and be put into cohorts, but will also now be allowed to take part in extracurricular activities.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported Wednesday that 1,949 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the area the previous day.

About 300 of the shots were first doses and more than 1,600 were second doses, public health said.

Read more: Ontario government backtracks on high-contact sports day after back-to-school guidance released

The additional doses mean that nearly 196,000 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to about 72.5 per cent of the eligible population.

About 82 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose, with that figure seeing only slight increases since the middle of June.

When broken down into municipalities, roughly 79 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated, while 67 per cent have had two doses in Wellington County and 65 per cent in Dufferin County.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 411,500 doses have been administered in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph since the vaccine rollout began locally on Jan. 6.

Click to play video: 'Ontario won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines for school staff, students but looking to increase testing options: Lecce' Ontario won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines for school staff, students but looking to increase testing options: Lecce
Ontario won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines for school staff, students but looking to increase testing options: Lecce

Meanwhile, Public health announced no new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Wednesday, while two new cases were reported in Wellington County.

Trending Stories

Active cases in the city remained at 17, while the county is dealing with five. There have been 37 fatal cases in Wellington County and 44 in Guelph.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there is one confirmed case being treated in the hospital.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagGuelph COVID-19 tagGuelph coronavirus tagCOVID news tagGuelph COVID vaccines tagGuelph COVID cases tagWellington-Dufferin-Guelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers