Global News Morning Toronto
July 29 2021 9:35am
05:43

Education critics weigh in on school safety protocols ahead of Ontario’s anticipated back-to-school plan

NDP Education Critic Marit Stiles talks about the province’s anticipated back-to-school plan and what priorities the NDP would like to see top of the agenda.

