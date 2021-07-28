COVID-19: Premier Doug Ford says Ontario’s back-to-school plan to be released in early August

Send this page to someone via email

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Premier Doug Ford says Ontario’s back-to-school plan will be announced early next week.

Ford shared the news today during a visit to Thunder Bay, Ont., where he met with local leaders to discuss the ongoing wildfires that have forced thousands from their homes.

The premier says the comprehensive back-to-school plan will include making sure schools have proper ventilation.

That was one of the recommendations of the province’s advisory group of science experts, who also called for schools to remain open in all but the most catastrophic scenarios.

Ontario has had the longest interruption to in-person classes in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s chief medical officer of health has said that he wants a conservative, safe opening of schools and that the plan has a significant amount of prevention factored in.