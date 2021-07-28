SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Premier Doug Ford says Ontario’s back-to-school plan to be released in early August

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2021 1:49 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario students are still waiting for an official back-to-school plan as the return to the classroom quickly approaches. As Marianne Dimain reports, the province’s top doctor says stricter guidelines will be in place for students who aren’t fully vaccinated.

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Premier Doug Ford says Ontario’s back-to-school plan will be announced early next week.

Ford shared the news today during a visit to Thunder Bay, Ont., where he met with local leaders to discuss the ongoing wildfires that have forced thousands from their homes.

The premier says the comprehensive back-to-school plan will include making sure schools have proper ventilation.

Read more: Unvaccinated students will follow stricter COVID-19 outbreak rules, Ontario’s top doctor says

That was one of the recommendations of the province’s advisory group of science experts, who also called for schools to remain open in all but the most catastrophic scenarios.

Ontario has had the longest interruption to in-person classes in Canada.

The province’s chief medical officer of health has said that he wants a conservative, safe opening of schools and that the plan has a significant amount of prevention factored in.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
