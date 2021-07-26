Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 26 2021 6:09pm
02:04

Details still lacking in Ontario back-to-school and reopening plans

The Ford government is facing mounting pressure to detail its plans for schools and what comes beyond Step Three. But so far, the province says the details are still coming. Matthew Bingley reports.

