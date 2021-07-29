SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19 walk-in clinics for students to be held at high schools in Kitchener, Cambridge in August

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 10:43 am
Click to play video: 'Details still lacking in Ontario back-to-school and reopening plans' Details still lacking in Ontario back-to-school and reopening plans
Details still lacking in Ontario back-to-school and reopening plans

The Waterloo Region District School Board says there will be back-to-school COVID-19 vaccine clinics at high schools over the first two weeks of August.

The board says the walk-in clinics, which are being hosted by the region’s vaccine distribution task force, will be open to youths aged 12-17 and their families.

Read more: Premier Doug Ford says Ontario’s back-to-school plan to be released in early August

Despite the fact that people are running out of time to get both doses before school starts, only 70 per cent of people in that age group have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the task force’s dashboard.

This is at least 10 per cent behind every other age category in Waterloo Region.

Click to play video: 'Education critics weigh in on school safety protocols ahead of Ontario’s anticipated back-to-school plan' Education critics weigh in on school safety protocols ahead of Ontario’s anticipated back-to-school plan
Education critics weigh in on school safety protocols ahead of Ontario’s anticipated back-to-school plan

The board says that clinics will run at Resurrection Catholic Secondary School in Kitchener and Monsignor Doyle Catholic Secondary School in Cambridge on Aug. 4 and Aug. 5 from 12:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Clinics will also be held at Grand River Collegiate and Huron Heights Secondary School in Kitchener and Southwood Secondary School in Cambridge the following week.

Read more: Unvaccinated students will follow stricter COVID-19 outbreak rules, Ontario’s top doctor says

The clinic at Grand River Collegiate will run from 3 p.m. until 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and from 10 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The one at Southwood Secondary School will run on Wednesday from 3 p.m.. to 8:15 p.m. as well as Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3:45 p.m.

The clinic at Huron Heights Secondary School will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. until 8:15 p.m.

