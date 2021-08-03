Driver missing after vehicle crashes head on into transport on Hwy 401 in Kingston: OPP

The driver involved in a wrong-way, head-on collision on Highway 401 in Kingston is currently unaccounted for, according to OPP.
On Monday around 12:30 a.m., police say a driver was going down the highway near Highway 15 in the wrong direction when it struck a transport truck.
The truck was fully engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived, and the driver of the wrong-way vehicle had already left on foot, OPP say.
Trending Stories
OPP’s canine unit along with emergency response team members searched the scene but the driver has yet to be found.
The highway was closed for five hours while the road was cleared.
Police say the transport truck driver was uninjured.
OPP ask anyone with information about the investigation to contact them.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments