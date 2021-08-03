SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: University of Guelph closes vaccine clinic

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 10:34 am
Click to play video: 'Thousands of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses risk expiring, going to waste' Thousands of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses risk expiring, going to waste
Canada's COVID-19 vaccination numbers are starting to plateau, despite having enough vaccines to inoculate all eligible Canadians. But thousands of doses of the Moderna vaccine are about to expire and could end up being wasted. Seán O'Shea explains why.

The University of Guelph says its COVID-19 vaccine clinic is closing on Aug. 6.

Since opening on March 15, the clinic situated in the University Centre has given about 81,700 vaccinations, the university said in a statement on Tuesday.

Read more: Universities in Waterloo, Guelph require students to be vaccinated while living in residence

“Years from now, we will look back on this community vaccination clinic as one of the many ways the University of Guelph and the broader community came together to overcome one of the most challenging times in our history,” said U of G President Charlotte Yates.

“That same spirit of collaboration and community that fuelled the success of our clinic will ensure our continued success as we emerge from the pandemic.”

The site is among the three mass vaccination clinics in the city that are scheduled to close this month as part of the next phase of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health’s vaccination program.

Smaller clinics will still offer vaccines as well as pop-up clinics, pharmacies, doctor’s offices and other medical facilities.

The U of G clinic has been staffed by the Guelph Family Health Team members and the university’s Hospitality Services.

Almost 380 volunteers have helped operate the clinic, clocking in a total of 6,850 hours.

“Any time I have passed through the University Centre, I have seen firsthand the enthusiasm and dedication of our volunteers,” Yates said. “Each volunteer played a significant role in protecting the health and wellbeing of communities across the region, and I am incredibly grateful for their time and effort.”

Read more: COVID-19 pandemic did not affect Canada’s preterm and stillbirth rates, study finds

The clinic at the Skyjack facility on Woodlawn Road is scheduled to close on Aug. 11, while the one at the West End Recreation Centre is closing on Aug. 20.

As of July 30, over 406,000 vaccinations have been administered in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph with nearly 71 per cent of all residents receiving two doses.

