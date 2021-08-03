Menu

Crime

Police say two fires near Victoria Park in Kitchener were deliberately set

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 10:08 am
The entrance to Victoria Park in Kitchener. View image in full screen
The entrance to Victoria Park in Kitchener. Ahmad Fareed Kahn / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating two small fires which were deliberately set near Victoria Park over the weekend.

The fires were believed to have been set early Sunday.

Read more: 2 men arrested after shooting in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon

Two ornamental bales of straw were lit on fire at the intersection of Jubilee Drive and Water Street.

Trending Stories

A Region of Waterloo sign was also found to have been lit ablaze near Joseph Street and Ontario Street South.

Read more: Police continue to investigate Monday night gunfire in Kitchener

A police spokesperson told Global News they are continuing to investigate whether the fires are related.

