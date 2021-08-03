Police say two fires near Victoria Park in Kitchener were deliberately set

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating two small fires which were deliberately set near Victoria Park over the weekend.
The fires were believed to have been set early Sunday.
Two ornamental bales of straw were lit on fire at the intersection of Jubilee Drive and Water Street.
A Region of Waterloo sign was also found to have been lit ablaze near Joseph Street and Ontario Street South.
A police spokesperson told Global News they are continuing to investigate whether the fires are related.
