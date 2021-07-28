Waterloo police investigate reported shooting in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say officers are currently investigating reports of gunshots in the Victoria Hills neighbourhood in Kitchener.

They said residents near Ingleside Drive should expect an increased police presence.

Read more: Police continue to investigate Monday night gunfire in Kitchener

Police are asking residents to avoid the area if possible.

This is the second time this week that police have been forced to answer a gunshot call.

On Monday, police found evidence of gunfire near Kinzie and Thaler avenues.

More to follow…

Advertisement