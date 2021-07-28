Waterloo police investigate reported shooting in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say officers are currently investigating reports of gunshots in the Victoria Hills neighbourhood in Kitchener.
They said residents near Ingleside Drive should expect an increased police presence.
Police are asking residents to avoid the area if possible.
This is the second time this week that police have been forced to answer a gunshot call.
On Monday, police found evidence of gunfire near Kinzie and Thaler avenues.
More to follow…
