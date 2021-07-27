Menu

Crime

Police continue to investigate Monday night gunfire in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 10:03 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating gunfire in the Chicopee neighbourhood of Kitchener on Monday night.

Police say officers were called to the area of Kinzie and Thaler avenues at around 7:40 p.m. after several residents reported hearing gunfire.

Read more: 2 Kitchener men arrested after 3rd man hit with hatchet: Waterloo police

Officers discovered evidence that a gun had been fired.

Police say the forensic team scanned the scene for further evidence.

They say no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Read more: Kitchener, Ont. tow truck driver facing sexual assault charges

Police say they are continuing to investigate how many weapons were involved in the incident.

They are asking anyone with information, dashcam footage or surveillance video from the area at the time of the shooting to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

