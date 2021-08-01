SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario reports more than 200 new COVID-19 cases for 4th straight day

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted August 1, 2021 10:22 am
Click to play video: 'Canadian employers offering incentives for workers amid labour shortage' Canadian employers offering incentives for workers amid labour shortage
Canadian business sectors have struggled with staffing, and as provinces reopen from COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, employers are going to extra lengths to find and keep their workers. Some employers are providing extra paid vacations, signing bonuses and more. Anne Gaviola has more.

Ontario is reporting 218 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the fourth straight day cases have hit over 200. The provincial case total now stands at 550,654.

According to Sunday’s report, 40 cases were recorded in Toronto, 33 in Peel Region, 23 in York Region, 16 in Middlesex-London, 14 in Hamilton, 13 in Durham, and 12 in Waterloo.

All other local public health units reported 10 or fewer new cases in the provincial report.

Read more: Ontario pharmacists groups says province in `critical’ period to use up Moderna shots

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, 60,583 vaccines (10,886 for a first shot and 49,697 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

Trending Stories

In Ontario, 80.4 per cent of people aged 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and 69.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

The government said more than 14,100 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Test positivity for Sunday hit 1.4 per cent.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagCoronavirus In Canada tagOntario Coronavirus tagOntario COVID tagontario covid numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers