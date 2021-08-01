Ontario reports more than 200 new COVID-19 cases for 4th straight day

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 218 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the fourth straight day cases have hit over 200. The provincial case total now stands at 550,654.

According to Sunday’s report, 40 cases were recorded in Toronto, 33 in Peel Region, 23 in York Region, 16 in Middlesex-London, 14 in Hamilton, 13 in Durham, and 12 in Waterloo.

All other local public health units reported 10 or fewer new cases in the provincial report.

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, 60,583 vaccines (10,886 for a first shot and 49,697 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

In Ontario, 80.4 per cent of people aged 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and 69.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The government said more than 14,100 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Test positivity for Sunday hit 1.4 per cent.