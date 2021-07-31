Menu

Sports

The Montreal Canadiens offer one-season contract to Lehkonen

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2021 6:12 pm

MONTREAL _ The Montreal Canadiens announced they offered a one-season, $ 2.3 million contract extension to forward Artturi Lehkonen on Saturday.

Lehkonen, who had just completed the final year of his two-year contract signed in 2019, was a free agent with compensation. He has pocketed $ 2.4 million in the past two seasons.

Read more: Habs captain Shea Weber’s career may be over due to injuries: GM

This new one-way contract will apply for the 2021-22 season. Lehkonen is one of seven players who received a qualifying offer from the Canadiens on Monday. The 26-year-old forward had seven goals and six assists in 47 games last season, in addition to adding three goals and one assist to his playoff record.

Lehkonen was a second-round pick (55th overall) for the Canadiens in the 2013 draft.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
