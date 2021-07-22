Habs captain Shea Weber’s career may be over due to injuries: GM

Send this page to someone via email

The career of Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber is in jeopardy due to injuries.

Habs general manager Marc Bergevin, confirmed the news Thursday during a press conference. He is preparing for Weber’s absence next season, adding that his career may be over.

Weber, who will celebrate his 36th birthday on Aug. 14, helped the club reach the Stanley Cup final despite a thumb injury. Bergevin also pointed out that Weber is dealing with injuries to his foot, ankle and knee.

The British Columbia native played 1,038 regular-season games during his NHL career with the Nashville Predators and the Canadiens. He has 224 goals and 365 assists under his belt.

The GM was a little more optimistic about goaltender Carey Price.

Price is due to meet with doctors this week in order to undergo exams to his knee. Bergevin spoke of a possible absence of six to eight weeks, while adding cautiously that a longer absence could also be possible depending on the results of the exam.

Bergevin did note, however, that there was “nothing alarming” in the case of Price “as we speak.”

There is some good news, too. Jonathan Drouin, who had been absent for personal reasons since April 28, should be back in time for the fall.

Drouin scored two goals and nabbed 21 assists in 44 games last season. Bergevin mentioned that he met the Quebec forward with head coach Dominique Ducharme earlier this week and said he “feels very good.”

Phillip Danault’s future with the Habs was also discussed. The Quebec centre could become a free agent without compensation on July 28.