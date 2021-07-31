Menu

Traffic

‘Consider travelling as foot passengers’: Most sailings on major B.C. ferry routes sold out

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 31, 2021 1:06 pm
A worker watches as cars drive on to a BC Ferries vessel at the Swartz Bay Terminal in Sidney, British Columbia on September 17, 2020. View image in full screen
A worker watches as cars drive on to a BC Ferries vessel at the Swartz Bay Terminal in Sidney, British Columbia on September 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton

Travellers between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland are facing another difficult day of travel, amid ongoing long weekend demand for BC Ferries.

Police were turning vehicles without reservations away from the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal on Saturday morning, BC Ferries confirmed.

Read more: Long lines at BC Ferries, busy roads as British Columbians travel for the long weekend

Sailings from Tsawwassen to Victoria (Swartz Bay) and Nanaimo (Duke Point) were completely sold out for the day, the company said.

Travellers headed from Victoria to Tsawwassen were being warned to expect waits.

Many sailings were also already sold out for Monday.

People without bookings were being advised to travel as foot passengers to avoid delays.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Island-bound ferry sailings extremely busy at start of August-long weekend' Vancouver Island-bound ferry sailings extremely busy at start of August-long weekend
Vancouver Island-bound ferry sailings extremely busy at start of August-long weekend

 

