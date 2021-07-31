‘Consider travelling as foot passengers’: Most sailings on major B.C. ferry routes sold out

Send this page to someone via email

Travellers between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland are facing another difficult day of travel, amid ongoing long weekend demand for BC Ferries.

Police were turning vehicles without reservations away from the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal on Saturday morning, BC Ferries confirmed.

Sailings from Tsawwassen to Victoria (Swartz Bay) and Nanaimo (Duke Point) were completely sold out for the day, the company said.

Travellers headed from Victoria to Tsawwassen were being warned to expect waits.

Many sailings were also already sold out for Monday.

People without bookings were being advised to travel as foot passengers to avoid delays.

