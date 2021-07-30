Menu

Traffic

Long lines at BC Ferries, busy roads as British Columbians travel for the long weekend

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 1:24 pm
A worker watches as cars drive on to a BC Ferries vessel at the Swartz Bay Terminal in Sidney, British Columbia in this file photo. View image in full screen
A worker watches as cars drive on to a BC Ferries vessel at the Swartz Bay Terminal in Sidney, British Columbia in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton

Lineups were already forming at ferry terminals Friday morning as people aim to get away for the long weekend.

Sailings from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay and Duke Point are already full for Friday and most of Saturday.

Read more: Vancouver Island-bound sailings from Tsawwassen full through Saturday afternoon: BC Ferries

In addition, some sailings were delayed Friday morning due to staffing issues and heavy traffic outside of the terminal.

Masks are not mandatory on BC Ferries but they are recommended, especially for anyone who is not double-vaccinated.

Anyone travelling without a reservation should expect to be waiting for a few sailings, BC Ferries has warned.

But with the long weekend and travel restrictions lifted for most of the province, the roads are likely to be busy as well.

Health officials are reminding people not to travel to the Central Okanagan unless they have received two doses of the COVID vaccine, due to a spike in cases there.

“We’re happy to have you come, fully vaccinated,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday. “When you’re here, we expect everyone to take the measures here in British Columbia, both to protect people from wildfires, from the smoke, and also from COVID-19.”

Wildfire officials are also reminding people not to travel to any area that is under an evacuation order or alert.

Read more: With high temperatures and tinder-dry conditions, B.C.’s wildfire danger is extreme

There are still 242 wildfires burning in B.C. with 36 of them being wildfires of note.

Wildfire crews are hoping for cooler temperatures out of the heat wave which is expected to alleviate on Saturday.

Residents who refuse to evacuate hinder the wildfire fight
