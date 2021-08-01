Canada at the Tokyo Olympics: Who’s competing Sunday night, Monday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian athletes will be busy competing in several events at the Tokyo Olympics Monday, including more chances at medals in the track and field events.

For Canadian fans, events will begin Sunday evening and continue overnight into Monday.

Here’s when you can see Canada compete in several sports (all times Eastern). Events with multiple showings for Canada are marked with starting times. Medal events are marked in bold.

Athletics – 8:35 p.m. ET

The first round of the women’s 1,500-metre race kicks off with Gabriela DeBues-Stafford running in the first heat at 8:35 p.m. ET Sunday, followed by Natalia Hawthorn in the second heat at 8:47 p.m. ET and Lucia Stafford in the third heat at 8:59 p.m. ET.

At 10:10 p.m. ET, Crystal Emmanuel will look to bounce back from her loss in the 100-metre semifinal when she races in the sixth heat of the women’s 200-metre qualifier.

In the women’s pole vault qualification round, Alysha Newman and Anicka Newell will compete in separate groups at 6:20 a.m. ET Monday.

Sage Watson will race in the women’s 400-metre hurdles semifinal at 7:35 a.m. ET, after finishing fourth in the qualifying round.

At 8:15 a.m. ET, John Gay and Matthew Hughes will both race for gold in the men’s 3,000-metre steeplechase final. Gay finished sixth in the qualifier with a personal best, while Hughes finished fourth with a season best — making them both contenders.

Then Andrea Seccafien will run in the women’s 5,000-metre final at 8:40 a.m. ET, looking to improve on her 10th-place finish in the first round.

Canoe Sprint – 8:44 p.m. ET

The women’s single kayak 200-metre qualifier will see Andreanne Langlois race in the third heat at 8:44 p.m. ET Sunday, followed by Michelle Russell in the fifth heat at 8:58 p.m. ET.

Roland Varga and Connor Fitzpatrick will then race in the first heat of the men’s double canoe 1,000-metre qualifier at 9:05 p.m. ET

At 9:21 p.m. ET, the first heat of the men’s single kayak 1,000-metre qualifier will see Simon McTavish represent Canada.

Then the team of Alanna Bray-Lougheed and Madeline Schmidt will race in the fourth heat of the women’s double kayak at 10:29 p.m. ET.

Beach Volleyball – 9 p.m. ET

The undefeated pair of Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes will face Spain in the round of 16 starting at 9 p.m. ET Sunday.

Sailing – 1:35 a.m. ET

Jacob Saunders and Oliver Bone will sail their last two races before the final in the men’s two-person 470 dinghy event starting at 1:35 a.m. ET Monday.

Diving – 2 a.m. ET

The men’s three-metre springboard event gets underway with Cedric Fofana diving in the preliminary round at 2 a.m. ET Monday.

Soccer – 4 a.m. ET

The women’s team has qualified for one of the medal games in Tokyo, and will find out if they’ll play for gold or bronze after it faces the United States in the semifinal match at 4 a.m. ET Monday.

Artistic Swimming – 6:30 a.m. ET

Claudia Holzner and Jacqueline Simoneau compete in the free routine preliminary round starting at 6:30 a.m. ET Monday.

