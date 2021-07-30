Menu

Traffic

Man seriously injured after being hit by car while running away from officer on Highway 403: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 8:24 pm
Peel Paramedics take a patient to a hospital with a police escort Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
Peel Paramedics take a patient to a hospital with a police escort Friday afternoon. Global News

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car while running away from a Peel Regional Police officer on Highway 403 in Mississauga.

Const. Himmet Gill told reporters the service’s communications centre received an emergency alert notice from an officer just after 4 p.m. on Friday while at the same time a call came into 911 reporting a fight between an officer and a man.

The exact circumstances of the initial interaction and the subsequent fight weren’t disclosed as of Friday evening, but he said the man took off along the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 near Hurontario Street.

Read more: A closer look at Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, how it operates, and the data it collects

“He then proceeded to be struck by an oncoming vehicle, which was unrelated to the incident,” Gill said.

Global News saw a white BMW with heavy damage to the driver’s side of the windshield.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson said two patients were ultimately taken by crews to hospitals. The man went to a trauma centre with serious injuries while the second person went to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Gill said the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Ontario’s police watchdog, was notified about the incident and that they were going to invoke their mandate to investigate the officer’s conduct. However, a SIU spokesperson told Global News Friday afternoon the agency was still waiting for a formal notification.

