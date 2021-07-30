Canada at the Tokyo Olympics: Who’s competing Friday night, Saturday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian athletes will be busy competing in several events at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday, including chances for medals in the mixed relay triathlon and weightlifting.

For Canadian fans, events will begin Friday evening and continue overnight into Saturday.

Here’s when you can see Canada compete in several sports (all times Eastern). Events with multiple showings for Canada are marked with starting times. Medal events are marked in bold.

Golf – 6:30 p.m. ET

Men’s golf continues into its third round of play starting at 6:30 p.m. ET Friday, with Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes representing Canada.

Conners will tee off at 7:41 p.m. ET, followed by Hughes at 8:47 p.m. ET.

Triathlon – 6:30 p.m. ET

Amelie Kretz, Matthew Sharpe, Joanna Brown and Alexis Lepage will compete for Canada in the mixed relay triathlon, which gets underway at 6:30 p.m. ET Friday.

Athletics – 8 p.m. ET

Two Canadian runners will compete in the first round of the women’s 400-metre hurdles. Sage Watson will race in the first heat at 8 p.m. ET Friday, followed by Noelle Montcalm in the second heat at 8:08 p.m. ET.

Then in the first round of the men’s 800-metre race, Marco Arop will run the second heat at 8:58 p.m. ET and Brandon McBride will compete in the third heat at 9:06 p.m. ET.

Crystal Emmanuel and Khamica Bingham will race in the women’s 100-metre semifinal after making it through Thursday night’s qualifying rounds. Bingham races first at 6:15 a.m. ET Saturday, followed by Emmanuel at 6:23 a.m. ET.

Archery – 9:09 p.m. ET

Crispin Duenas will take on Germany’s Florian Unruh in the latest round of the men’s individual elimination rounds. A win would propel Duenas into the quarterfinals later in the day.

Swimming – 9:37 p.m. ET

Kylie Masse and Taylor Ruck will both go for gold in the women’s 200-metre backstroke final at 9:37 p.m. ET Friday.

Sailing – 11:05 p.m. ET

The men’s 49er skiff team will run its next three races of the competition, beginning at 11:05 p.m. ET Friday.

Tom Ramshaw will continue his way through the qualifying rounds of the men’s one-person heavyweight finn dinghy event with his next two races, also starting at 11:05 p.m. ET.

At the same time, the women’s 49er FX skiff team will begin the first of its next three races at the Games.

Boxing – 12:24 a.m. ET

Tammara Thibeault will seek to keep her medal dreams alive in the women’s middleweight quarterfinal, taking on Nouchka Fontijn at 12:24 a.m. ET Saturday.

Weightlifting – 6:50 a.m. ET

Broady Robert Santavy will seek Canada’s second weightlifting medal in the men’s 96-kilogram weight class event starting at 6:50 a.m. ET Saturday.

