Montreal police confirm suspect’s body found in latest Quebec femicide case

Police are now confirming the body of a man found in the Rivière-des-Prairies is the suspect in last week’s femicide in Montreal’s Parc-Extension neighborhood.

On July 19, Rajinder Prabhneed Kaur was found dead inside her apartment, where police also found a child. Police said then they suspected she was killed by her 30-year-old partner. The child wasn’t injured.

Authorities also said there was no sign of the suspect fleeing the apartment where the victim was found.

Also last week, police said they were searching the river that separates Montreal with Laval after the suspect’s vehicle was found by a nearby bridge.

The body of a man who fit the description of the suspect was found Wednesday morning in the water near a hydroelectric plant, but police hadn’t yet confirmed the identity.

On Thursday, they said the person found dead was the suspect in the case, which they referred to as a homicide.

Quebec’s coroner’s office identified the body as that of Navdeep Singh Ghotra, 30.

Quebec has experienced a spate of femicides since the beginning of 2021, with an unofficial count putting the number at 14.

In response, the government set aside $222 million over five years for various resources to protect women, including shelters and programs for victims of domestic violence.

Kaur is Montreal’s 13th homicide victim this year. She was a mother of two.

A vigil was held in her honour on Monday evening.

According to Melpa Kamateros, the executive director of Shield of Athena, an organization providing services for victims of conjugal violence, Kaur filed a police report about her partner on May 19.

“She fell through the cracks,” Kamateros said.

Organizers believe more can be done to help women who are victims of domestic violence in Parc-Extension, a multicultural area where they say language barriers and a lack of information on getting proper support is now being felt.

–with files from the Canadian Press and Gloria Henriquez, Global News