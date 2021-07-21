Montreal police continue search for suspect in Quebec’s 14th femicide of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are still looking for a man they suspect murdered his 32-year-old partner on Monday in what is believed to be the province’s 14th femicide this year.

They said today there is still no sign of the 30-year-old suspect seen fleeing the apartment where the victim was found.

Police said they responded to a 911 call just before 5 p.m. Monday and found the body of the 32-year-old woman, and they also found a child inside the apartment.

On Tuesday, police said they searched a river separating Montreal with Laval, its northern suburb, after the suspect’s vehicle was found near a bridge.

Quebec has experienced a spate of femicides since the beginning of 2021, with an unofficial count putting the number at 14.

In response, the government set aside $222 million over five years for various resources to protect women, including shelters and programs for victims of domestic violence.