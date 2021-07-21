Menu

Crime

Montreal police continue search for suspect in Quebec’s 14th femicide of 2021

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2021 2:21 pm
Montreal police investigating the 13th homicide of 2021. The body of a 32-year-old woman was found inside a Parc-Extension apartment late Monday afternoon. The primary suspect in the case would be the victim's 30-year-old husband, making this the 14th femicide of the year in Quebec. As Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports, a young child was also found inside the apartment, but was not injured.

Montreal police are still looking for a man they suspect murdered his 32-year-old partner on Monday in what is believed to be the province’s 14th femicide this year.

They said today there is still no sign of the 30-year-old suspect seen fleeing the apartment where the victim was found.

Read more: Quebec pledges $233 million to fight domestic violence after spate of femicides

Police said they responded to a 911 call just before 5 p.m. Monday and found the body of the 32-year-old woman, and they also found a child inside the apartment.

On Tuesday, police said they searched a river separating Montreal with Laval, its northern suburb, after the suspect’s vehicle was found near a bridge.

Read more: Conjugal violence advocates call on Quebec for help

Quebec has experienced a spate of femicides since the beginning of 2021, with an unofficial count putting the number at 14.

In response, the government set aside $222 million over five years for various resources to protect women, including shelters and programs for victims of domestic violence.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
