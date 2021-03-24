Conjugal violence advocates call on Quebec for help

Send this page to someone via email

Advocates say resources to deal with domestic violence in Quebec are stretched thin and are calling for the government’s help.

Svetlana Chernienko is a mental health and conjugal violence advocate and survivor.

“For three weeks I was held, I was abducted in his friend’s home in a bedroom attic with my son where he tried to throw my son out of the window. I was sexually assaulted every single day. I feared for my life and his,” Chernienko explained.

Seeing seven women murdered in Quebec in the past several weeks as a result of suspected conjugal violence is disturbing and she wants to speak out.

“I’m going to speak and I will shed my tears, I will scream at the top of my lungs because this needs to stop,” Chernienko said.

Story continues below advertisement

Chernienko wants the government to come up with a better plan to protect victims of domestic violence.

“The problem in government is that it’s like they’re tossing up a deck of cards up in the air and they’re picking cards at random of what they’re going to do,” Chernienko said.

“Why are they not reaching out to advocates or women like myself who are survivors of domestic abuse that can tell them an action plan of what we actually need in order to help us get out of these situations?”

0:43 Mental health and conjugal violence advocate shares her survival story Mental health and conjugal violence advocate shares her survival story

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the force receives about 16,000 conjugal violence calls per year.

Story continues below advertisement

Advocates say the pandemic with its confinement has made the issue even worse because abusers have more control over their victims, who are more isolated.

“We saw at times a decline in some of our calls but after deconfinement started to happen, our calls increased,” said Helen, a counselor at a women’s shelter. We’re not identifying her last name or place of work in order to protect her and the victims of domestic violence she helps. “Our house, every time there was an availability, it’s been filled right away.”

READ MORE: Montreal woman dies in hospital after suspected case of domestic violence

The Fédération des maisons d’hébergement pour femmes -which represents 36 women’s shelters in Quebec- is reporting an “alarming” situation.

The federation’s director, Manon Monastesse, says shelters are stretched thin, with waiting lists of up to three months and not enough money to hire staff and offer services to everyone who needs them.

Monastesse says what’s reported in the news is only the tip of the iceberg. “We know we are not reaching all the women and children who are trapped in a context of domestic violence,” Monastesse explained.

It’s why she believes more prevention and awareness work is needed.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: No place to go or hide: A deeper look into how vulnerable Montreal women are trying to survive

Monastesse says there is political will to help improve the situation, but says it’s not enough.

“We need also to foresee the development of new shelters. That’s the only place where women and children can be completely secure,” she said.

“We need the government to put in place all the recommendations of the action plan on domestic violence.”

As for Chernienko, she wants women who are in an abusive situation to know that there is a way out.

“Any man that hits you doesn’t love you. Don’t listen to it, don’t believe it and if you have a child that is your main reason to leave,” Chernienko said.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, the SPVM has a list of resources available and advice on what to do.

For victims and children

S.O.S. violence conjugale

Listening, guidance and referral, in French and English

Multilingual site

1-800 363-9010, 24/7

Text: 438-601-1211, from 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Shield of Athena

Support for women from ethnocultural communities who are victims of family violence and their children, and translation and interpretation services

514-274-8117 or 1-877 274-8117 (Montréal)

Fédération des maisons d’hébergement pour femmes

514-878-9757

Regroupement des maisons pour femmes victimes de violence conjugale

514-878-9134

For men

OP+ION

An alternative to domestic and family violence

514-527-1657

PRO-GAM

A professional and confidential therapy program for men who have resorted to violence in their domestic or family relationships

514-270-8462

SAC

Help for men having problems in their couple relationship

514-384-6296